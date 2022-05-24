The Times: Britain and allies plan to send warships to the Black Sea to break the blockade of Russia and grain exports

The United Kingdom and its allies are developing a potential plan to send warships to the Black Sea to escort ships exporting Ukrainian grain. The "coalition of volunteers" would aim to break the blockade of Russia in a few weeks, providing a "protective corridor" from Odesa through the Bosphorus.

This was reported by The Times.

The plan was discussed by the British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss with her Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis.

According to the plan, "Allied naval forces will clear the area around the port of Russian mines to ensure the transportation of vital products."

According to the publication, it is also planned to deploy long-range missiles in Ukraine — "to deter any attempts by Russia to sabotage the corridor."

Landsbergis noted that the coalition could include some NATO and other grain-dependent countries. It is believed that Egypt, which has suffered severely from wheat shortages, could also take part.