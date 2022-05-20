Events on May 20 in “Babel” review: occupiers take out the military from “Azovstal” to the Russian pre-trial detention centers, the Russian missile struck Kharkiv oblast

This morning, the border village of Senkivka in Chernihiv oblast was shelled with 120-caliber mortars from Russia. A total of eight arrivals were recorded, with no casualties. Russian troops are attacking Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, 12 people have been killed in the oblast center, and more than 60 houses have been destroyed in the Luhansk oblast. At least five high-rise buildings have been destroyed in Sievierodonetsk. One rocket was fired at an infrastructure facility in the Lubny community in Poltava oblast. The Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on Lozova in Kharkiv oblast, aiming at the building of the Palace of Culture — seven victims, including an 11-year-old child. In addition, the Russians hit a rocket in Odesa oblast and destroyed the beach toilet.

In Mariupol, the Russians removed up to 1,700 Ukrainian servicemen from the Azovstal plant. An unknown number of Ukrainian soldiers remain on the territory of the plant. The constant resistance of Ukrainians in Mariupol since the beginning of the war means that Russian forces in the area must be restored before they can be effectively redeployed. Ukrainian prisoners of war, in particular from Azovstal, are being transferred to a pre-trial detention centers in a number of Russian regions. Meanwhile, Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment Sviatoslav Palamar (call sign "Kalyna") recorded a video message from the territory of "Azovstal". He said that the command of their unit was located near the plant, and a certain operation was underway, but he could not give details.

Today, the Russians have completed the dismantling of the rubble and the removal of the bodies of the dead from the Mariupol Drama Theater. The equipment was removed, and the area was opened, said the mayorʼs adviser Petro Andryushchenko. Now we will never know how many civilians from Mariupol were actually killed by a Russian bomb at the Drama Theater. The victims were buried under unnamed numbers in a mass grave in Manhush. In addition, during the past 24hrs, the occupiers took 416 Mariupol residents, including 46 children, from Mariupol to the filtration camp in the village of Bezymenne, Novoazovsk district. From there — after filtering — 512 people were deported to Russia.

In Enerhodar, the Russians used force against rescuers who went to a rally in support of the abducted chief of the fire and rescue squad Vitaly Troyan, Enerhodar Mayor Dmitry Orlov said. The occupiers beat people and damaged fire and rescue equipment.

To date, another 38 people have been evacuated from Luhansk oblast, including 12 children. People left Bilohorivka, Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk.

A modular town will be built in Ternopil oblast according to the RE: Ukraine system. A temporary settlement with 5,500 inhabitants will appear near Zbarazh. The town will have a developed infrastructure and will provide jobs for IDPs. There will be shops, restaurants, kindergartens, and a primary school on the territory. A recreation area will be set up near the river.

The US Senate has voted in favor of a $ 40 billion bill to help Ukraine. US President Joe Biden will sign it during his visit to South Korea. The visit to Korea and Japan will last from May 20 to 24.

The European Commission has provided Ukraine with another tranche of macro-financial assistance — € 600 million. In addition, the G7 countries have agreed to allocate almost $ 20 billion to Ukraine to support the economy. The G7 finance ministers reaffirmed their intentions in a joint communiqué.

Canada has imposed sanctions on 14 Russian oligarchs, members of their families, and Putinʼs inner circle. The Government of Canada also bans the export of luxury goods to Russia, including alcoholic beverages, tobacco, certain textiles and sportswear, footwear, luxury clothing and accessories, jewelry, tableware, and works of art.

Germany will hand over the first 15 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine in July, a Defense Ministry spokesman said, adding that the tanks should be fully operational in Ukraine by mid-July. In late April, Germany agreed to supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft tanks, and in early May, Berlin said it would provide Kyiv with seven self-propelled howitzers.

The Dutch company Prosus has stated that it is leaving the Russian business Avito. Earlier, the companyʼs management has made similar statements, but this time it is the beginning of the search for a buyer of shares. Even before the war, Avito became a platform for applications from the Russian Ministry of Defense calling to join the Russian army under contract. In addition, the platform posted ads for the sale of property looted by Russian looters in Bucha and Irpin.