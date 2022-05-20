In Enerhodar, firefighters protested against the occupiers of Russia. The rescuers were beaten by the Russians and their equipment was damaged

In Enerhodar, firefighters protested against the Russian occupiers, who abducted the head of their unit, Vitaly Troyan.

This was announced by the mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov.

Rescuers lined up next to the fire brigade and turned on the sirens.

Later, Russian invaders used force against Protestants. The mayor said that the occupiers were beating people and damaging fire and rescue equipment.