President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to talk to Putin without mediators in terms of dialogue

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on the air of the Italian TV channel Rai 1 that he was ready to talk to Putin without intermediaries on the terms of dialogue, not ultimatums.

Zelenskyy said Putin would not be able to save face. Now he needs to think about how to save the state. He also criticized French President Macron for offering Ukraine to cede sovereignty.

"He [Macron] wanted to find results in mediating between us. He did not find any. And not from our side. He did not find them from the Russian Federation. And to offer me some things related to the concessions on our sovereignty in order to save Putinʼs face... I think this is not very correct," the President said.

Zelenskyy said that three countries are currently working on an attempt to evacuate the Ukrainian military from Azovstal.

"We took civilians out of the factory, now there is a question about the wounded and the living. And, to be honest, we do not want to leave the killed people there, because their families are waiting for them… We passed information to Russia, we even used the mechanism of involving a third country. Israel, Switzerland and Turkey are working on this today," he explained.