Occupation troops bomb Azovstal in Mariupol overnight

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers performed 34 flights to the territory of the Azovstal plant, which will be defended by the defenders of Mariupol, including eight flights of strategic bombers.
This was reported by the Azov Regiment.
"Enemy naval and barrel artillery, MLRS, UR-77, tanks and more also do not stop working. The enemy does not stop trying to capture the Ukrainian fortress and continues to carry out daily assaults with the support of infantry," the regiment said in a statement.
At least 100 civilians remain on the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, says Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor.
Earlier, the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk stated that all women, children and the elderly were evacuated from Azovstal.
- Defenders of the city, who are in the basements of Azovstal, have repeatedly asked to apply the extraction procedure to them and take them out and the wounded soldiers.