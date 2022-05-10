Occupation troops bomb Azovstal in Mariupol overnight

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers performed 34 flights to the territory of the Azovstal plant, which will be defended by the defenders of Mariupol, including eight flights of strategic bombers.

This was reported by the Azov Regiment.

"Enemy naval and barrel artillery, MLRS, UR-77, tanks and more also do not stop working. The enemy does not stop trying to capture the Ukrainian fortress and continues to carry out daily assaults with the support of infantry," the regiment said in a statement.