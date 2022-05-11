In Kharkiv, three streets and districts were renamed — their names were associated with Russia

The Kharkiv City Council has decided to change the names of three streets and one district. Their old names were associated with Russia.
This was reported on the website of the City Council.
Moskovsky Avenue was renamed Heroiv Kharkova Avenue, Belgorodsky Descent was renamed Heroiv Ryatuvalnykiv Street, Belgorodske Highway was renamed Kharkivske Highway, and Moskovskyi district was renamed as Saltivskyi district.
- Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov previously noted that the city council would rename all topographic names associated with Russia after the war.
- On April 17, a monument to Soviet Marshal Georgy Zhukov, which had been the subject of controversy for years, was dismantled in Kharkiv. After that, Terekhov stated that after the war, the cityʼs residents would decide the fate of the monument on their own. Earlier, Terekhov actively opposed the dismantling of the monument.