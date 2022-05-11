In Kharkiv, three streets and districts were renamed — their names were associated with Russia

The Kharkiv City Council has decided to change the names of three streets and one district. Their old names were associated with Russia.

This was reported on the website of the City Council.

Moskovsky Avenue was renamed Heroiv Kharkova Avenue, Belgorodsky Descent was renamed Heroiv Ryatuvalnykiv Street, Belgorodske Highway was renamed Kharkivske Highway, and Moskovskyi district was renamed as Saltivskyi district.