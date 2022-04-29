The mayor of Kharkiv Terekhov commented on the demolition of the monument to Zhukov: After the war we will conduct a survey of city residents

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that after the war, residents would decide the fate of the monument to Soviet Marshal Georgy Zhukov, which was again demolished by activists. Earlier, Terekhov actively opposed the dismantling of the monument.

He spoke about this in an interview with "Babel".

Terekhov reminded that he was in favor of renaming all toponyms related to Russia, but this issue will be resolved after the war.

"As for Marshal Zhukov, letʼs return to this issue after the war. There are certain situations I want people to understand. You know that there are a lot of Kharkiv residents who did not treat Zhukov as a marshal of victory. There are different sides. And so I want Kharkiv residents to make decisions. By opinion poll. After our victory, the understanding of many will change. And I want it to be a conscious decision of Kharkiv, not a personal decision of the mayor," said the mayor of Kharkiv.

According to him, this issue should be resolved by the people. Terekhov stated that he "knows what the decision of Kharkiv residents will be," but he has no right to impose his point of view on them.