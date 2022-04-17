A monument to Marshal Zhukov, which has been the subject of controversy for years, was dismantled in Kharkiv

A monument to Soviet Marshal Georgy Zhukov, which has been the subject of controversy for years, was dismantled in Kharkiv.

This was reported by "Suspilne" (Ukraine National Broadcaster).

The head of the Nemyshlyansky district administration, Tetiana Topchiy, said the military had done so. "Everything happened instantly, around 11:00. Two cars with military arrived. They took off the bust, took everything somewhere. Now everything is quiet, as far as we understand", Topchiy said.

Later, Koatiantyn Nemichev, an ex-combatant of the Azov Regiment and head of the Kharkiv branch of the National Corps, published a video of the demolition of the monument, stating that it had been dismantled by KRAKEN special forces. The video shows Zhukov being taken to a landfill.