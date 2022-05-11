The Hungarian Foreign Ministry has put forward its own proposals to impose an embargo on Russian oil

The Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has presented its own proposals for an embargo on Russian oil. They reiterated that the abandonment of Russian oil will lead to the collapse of their economy, as prices for fuel oil and fuel will rise significantly, which will lead to higher food prices.
According to Híradó, Foreign Minister Peter Siarto said that his country would support the oil embargo if certain conditions were met. These conditions include: the modernization of Hungaryʼs energy system, the reconstruction of Hungarian refineries and increasing the capacity of the oil pipeline from Croatia.
According to Siarto, the EU does not yet have options to meet the above conditions, as it requires billions of euros. Therefore, Hungary remains in its position — it will support the oil embargo if it applies only to tankers and oil pipelines are excluded from there.
- Hungary is blocking the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. The country opposes the EUʼs renunciation of Russian oil, despite a postponement for it and Slovakia until 2024. Negotiations between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Viktor Orban on this issue have been fruitless.
- Recently, Orban even put forward territorial claims to Croatia, explaining his position on the oil embargo.
- According to Politico, the EU is already considering compensating Hungary if it supports new sanctions against Russia, including an oil embargo.