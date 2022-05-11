Politico: EU considers compensation to Hungary if it supports new sanctions against Russia

The EU is considering providing financial compensation to Hungary if it supports new sanctions against Russia, including an oil embargo.

This was reported by Politico with reference to three EU representatives.

The European Commission plans to use a new REPowerEU program to further fund Hungary, which will be aimed at reducing the EUʼs dependence on Russian energy resources. This program is a payment mechanism aimed at the EUʼs phasing out of Russiaʼs energy resources well into 2030.

"The more we can help Hungary with REPowerEU, the sooner it will be able to give up Russian oil," said a senior EU official.