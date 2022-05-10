May 10 events in Babelʼs review: Odesa and the bridge across the Dniester estuary were hit again, Lithuania was the first to recognize Russia as a terrorist state, Leonid Kravchuk died

The day before, the occupiers fired on Odesa again. The Russians fired 7 missiles at Odesa. One of them hit the mall and the warehouse of finished products. One person died as a result of the blow, the wounded were taken to hospital and treated. During the day, Russian troops fired on the towns and villages of Luhansk oblast 22 times. In Sievierodonetsk, the Russians stormed the building of the local police department. Russian troops fired on 13 settlements in Donetsk Oblast, killing 12 civilians and injuring seven. The Russians fired a missile into the bridge across the Dniester estuary for the fourth time.

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers made 34 sorties to the territory of the Azovstal plant, which is defended by the defenders of Mariupol, including 8 sorties of strategic bombers. Enemy naval and barrel artillery, MLRS, UR-77, tanks, etc., do not stop working. The enemy does not stop trying to capture the Ukrainian fortress and continues to storm it every day with the support of infantry.

The Russian military is removing equipment from hospitals and schools from Kreminna. According to the head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration, Serhiy Haidai, after the occupation of the city, the Russians hung their flag on the square of the Luhansk Oblast Military Lyceum, removed the inscription "Glory to Ukraine" from the facade and looted the premises. The loot was taken to Russia. The cityʼs schools and the medical town were also "liberated" from the property.

The Ukrainian military has destroyed at least one Russian air defense system on Zmyiny Island. According to the Pentagon, it is an anti-aircraft missile system "Thor". In total, the Armed Forces hit at least three targets on the island.

The first President of Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, died. He was 88 years old. Last year he was seriously ill and undergoing rehabilitation in Germany after heart surgery.

Former ex-Member of Parliament David Zhvania died near the village of Bilohirye, Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia oblast. He found himself at a checkpoint of the occupiers under enemy fire. His car exploded as a result of a direct hit. Zhvania had a passport of a Russian citizen and was an unofficial representative of Rosatom.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Ukraine. At the beginning of the visit, she went to Bucha. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Wopke Hoekstra, arrived in Ukraine together with Baerbock.

The Lithuanian Parliament became the first in the world to recognize Russia as a terrorist state. This decision was made unanimously.

Japan has imposed new sanctions on Russia. The sanctions list includes 133 people and 70 companies. In particular, restrictions were imposed on the Russian Prime Minister Mishustin, leaders of the "Luhansk and Donetsk Peopleʼs Republics" and others. The sanctions also targeted various companies related to the Russian defense sector, such as Almaz-Antey.