The war. Russians continue to shell Odesa Oblast, Mariupol defenders gave a Zoom press conference on Azovstal, Ukrainian Armу retreated from Popasna to fortified positions. Day 75: live coverage

Russia once again shelled Odesa Oblast with rockets launched in the Black Sea. Four of these rockets were shot down by Ukrainian air defense, others hit a residential area, a girl was injured, recreational zones were destroyed. Mariupol defenders gave an online press conference from Azovstal steelworks. They said that 25 thousand people died in Mariupol since the start of war, most of them civilians. Azov Regiment fighters as of April 15 have killed 2,5 thousand Russian occupiers and wounded 5 thousand of them. Ukrainian army has retreated from Popasna town in Luhansk Oblast. The fighters now are in better fortified positions that were prepared beforehand. Heavy battles continue on Sievierodonetsk-Voievodivka direction, as well as on the territory of Hirsle community. 75th day of Russia's war against Ukraine has started. We continue conducting its live coverage. To see what happened on May 8, please click here.