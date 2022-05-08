The war. Russians shelled Odesa, Ukrainian Army destroyed enemy boat and liberated the village near Kharkiv. All women, children and elderly were evacuated from Azovstal. Day 74: live coverage

Russian troops stroke Odesa with six air missiles. A civilian enterprise in a residential area was damaged, and a fire broke out. No one was killed or wounded. At the same time, the Armed Forces destroyed the Russian landing craft of the "Serna" project and two "Tor" surface-to-air missiles and liberated the village of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv oblast. All women, children and the elderly were evacuated from "Azovstal". In addition, President Zelenskyy stated that a joint evacuation of wounded soldiers and medics from "Azovstal" is being prepared in cooperation with international organizations. Read about the main events of the 74 th day if the war in the live text coverage of "Babel" (key events of May 7 - read here)