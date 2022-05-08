Another 173 people were evacuated from Azovstal and Mariupol

173 people were evacuated from Mariupol and the Russian-blocked Azovstal plant.

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council

"Another 173 people were rescued from Azovstal and Mariupol. 10 buses with Mariupol residents are already on the territory of free Ukraine," the council said.

They also thanked all "Azovstal" defenders for this. "At the cost of three lives of our soldiers and six wounded soldiers, it became possible to get and remove civilians from the plant," — the City Council explained.