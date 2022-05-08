Another 173 people were evacuated from Azovstal and Mariupol

173 people were evacuated from Mariupol and the Russian-blocked Azovstal plant.
This was reported by the Mariupol City Council
"Another 173 people were rescued from Azovstal and Mariupol. 10 buses with Mariupol residents are already on the territory of free Ukraine," the council said.
They also thanked all "Azovstal" defenders for this. "At the cost of three lives of our soldiers and six wounded soldiers, it became possible to get and remove civilians from the plant," — the City Council explained.
- The day before it was reported that all women, children, and elderly people were evacuated from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.
- The evacuation of civilians from Azovstal with the support of the United Nations and the Red Cross began on May 1. As of May 7, more than 500 people had been deported. At the same time, the situation is extremely difficult for the defenders of Mariupol. the Russians do not stop shelling Azovstal and constantly storm the plant.
- Defenders of the city, who are in the basements of Azovstal, have repeatedly asked to apply the extraction procedure to them and take them out and the wounded soldiers.