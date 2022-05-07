All women, children and the elderly were evacuated from Azovstal

All women, children, and elderly people were evacuated from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, the Minister for Reintegration of the Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced.

"The presidentʼs order has been carried out: all women, children and the elderly have been evacuated from Azovstal. This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation has been completed, "she Vereshchuk, without delving into details of the operation.

Earlier, the Azov Regiment reported that civilians were being taken out of the plant under white flags today.

Currently, the combatants remain at the plant, which continues to be stormed and fired upon, along with the wounded.