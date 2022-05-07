All women, children and the elderly were evacuated from Azovstal

All women, children, and elderly people were evacuated from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, the Minister for Reintegration of the Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk announced.
"The presidentʼs order has been carried out: all women, children and the elderly have been evacuated from Azovstal. This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation has been completed, "she Vereshchuk, without delving into details of the operation.
Earlier, the Azov Regiment reported that civilians were being taken out of the plant under white flags today.
Currently, the combatants remain at the plant, which continues to be stormed and fired upon, along with the wounded.
- The evacuation of civilians from Azovstal, supported by the United Nations and the Red Cross began on May 1. As of May 7, more than 500 people had been evacuated. At the same time, the situation is extremely difficult for the defenders of Mariupol. The Russians do not stop shelling Azovstal and are constantly storming the plant.
- Defenders of the city, who are in the basements of Azovstal, have repeatedly asked to apply the extraction procedure to them and take them out along with the wounded soldiers.