“Azov” Regiment denied the surrender of fighters from “Azovstal”. It was civilians who came out of the factory for evacuation

Today, on May 7, Russian media and a representative of the DNR said that a group of Ukrainian servicemen left the territory of Azovstal with a white flag. Combatants of the Azov Regiment denied this information.

A statement from Azov states that civilians were evacuating with a white flag.

"Information is spreading from some Internet sources that the defenders of Mariupol went to the Russian military with a white flag. Both groups use white flags to implement the civilian evacuation plan. This time as well, both groups used such flags to evacuate citizens from the territory of the Azovstal plant. We want to note that this procedure is being held for the fourth time, ”the regiment said.