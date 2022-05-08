The opening ceremony of “Eurovision — 2022” took place in Turin, Italy

The opening ceremony of this yearʼs "Eurovision" Song Contest started in Turin, Italy.
The contestants passed through a solemn corridor, after which the presenters talked to them. Participants from Ukraine — Kalush Orchestra — were sixth. In an interview, the musicians said that they chose this style of music due to the powerful achievements of Ukrainian culture.
The semifinals of the competition are scheduled for May 10 and 12, 2022, and the final — on May 14. Kalush Orchestra will perform in the first semifinal.
- On February 12, singer Alina Pash won the National Selection for Eurovision 2022, the final of which will take place on May 14 in Turin. After this, a scandal erupted over the singerʼs trip to the occupied Crimea, and some activists accused her of sympathizing with Russia over photos from Moscow.
- On February 13, "Suspilne" published answers from the State Border Guard Service about the singer Alina Pashʼs trip to the annexed Crimea. The agency said that she entered and left through the Ukrainian CPVV. However, there were suspicions on social networks that this information was forged. Therefore, "Suspilne" appealed to the SBGS to confirm its authenticity. The SBGS reported that such a certificate had not been issued, and the agency itself kept the information for only five years.
- On February 16, "Suspilne" reported that singer Alina Pash had been disqualified for violating selection rules. Instead, she said she had refused to participate in "Eurovision".
- On February 22, the Kalush Orchestra announced that it had agreed to represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin, Italy.