The opening ceremony of “Eurovision — 2022” took place in Turin, Italy

The opening ceremony of this yearʼs "Eurovision" Song Contest started in Turin, Italy.

The contestants passed through a solemn corridor, after which the presenters talked to them. Participants from Ukraine — Kalush Orchestra — were sixth. In an interview, the musicians said that they chose this style of music due to the powerful achievements of Ukrainian culture.

The semifinals of the competition are scheduled for May 10 and 12, 2022, and the final — on May 14. Kalush Orchestra will perform in the first semifinal.