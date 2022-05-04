”Azov”: The situation at “Azovstal” is extremely difficult, the enemy is on the territory of the plant for the second day

The "Azov" Regiment stated that it is the second day since the enemy had broken into the territory of the "Azovstal" plant in Mariupol.
The regiment commander, lieutenant colonel Denys Prokopenko reported about it in the address.
"We have been holding a circular defense since April 25. It is the second day since the enemy broke into the plant. The situation is extremely difficult. But despite this, we are carrying out the order to keep the defense," Prokopenko said.
- The day before, it became known that the Russian military had stormed the "Azovstal" plant in Mariupol.
- On April 20, defenders of Mariupol said they were ready to evacuate from the city with the support of a third party. On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine was ready to exchange captured Russian servicemen for people from Mariupol.
- On April 21, Putin ordered Russian troops not to storm the "Azovstal" plant in Mariupol, but troops continued to attack.
- On the night of April 28, Russian troops struck almost 50 airstrikes on Mariupol and "Azovstal". They dropped a lot of phosphorus bombs. In addition, the enemyʼs artillery was constantly working. As a result, a hospital collapsed in the basement of the plant. At least 600 people were injured.
- On May 3, 156 people, 20 of them children, were removed from the "Azovstal" plant in Mariupol. The first buses with evacuated Mariupol residents have already arrived in Zaporizhzhia.