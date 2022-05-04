”Azov”: The situation at “Azovstal” is extremely difficult, the enemy is on the territory of the plant for the second day

The "Azov" Regiment stated that it is the second day since the enemy had broken into the territory of the "Azovstal" plant in Mariupol.

The regiment commander, lieutenant colonel Denys Prokopenko reported about it in the address.

"We have been holding a circular defense since April 25. It is the second day since the enemy broke into the plant. The situation is extremely difficult. But despite this, we are carrying out the order to keep the defense," Prokopenko said.