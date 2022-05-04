The EU will provide military equipment to Moldova

The European Union will provide military equipment to Moldova.
This was stated by European Council President Charles Michel during a visit to Moldova.
"We will help Moldova strengthen its resilience and cope with the consequences of the spread of Russian aggression in Ukraine. Providing additional military equipment. And also helping to counter misinformation and counter cyberattacks," Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.
He did not specify what equipment will be transferred.
- On April 22, Moldova completed a questionnaire that is part of the process of obtaining candidate status for membership in the European Union.
- Explosions were heard in Transnistria. Russian radio broadcasters were destroyed.
- Moldovan President Maya Sandu called the explosions in Transnistria an attempt to escalate tensions in favor of the war.
- Moldova has also decided not to continue peace talks with Transnistria until the end of the war in Ukraine.