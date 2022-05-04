News

The EU will provide military equipment to Moldova

Anna Kholodnova
The European Union will provide military equipment to Moldova.

This was stated by European Council President Charles Michel during a visit to Moldova.

"We will help Moldova strengthen its resilience and cope with the consequences of the spread of Russian aggression in Ukraine. Providing additional military equipment. And also helping to counter misinformation and counter cyberattacks," Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.

He did not specify what equipment will be transferred.