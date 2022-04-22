Moldova has completed a questionnaire to obtain EU candidate status

Moldova has completed a questionnaire that is part of the procedure for obtaining the status of a candidate country for membership in the European Union.
This was reported by Newsmaker.
Today, the Presidential Administration of Moldova hosted a ceremony of handing over a completed questionnaire to EU Ambassador Janis Majeiks. According to this questionnaire, the EU will assess whether Moldova meets the criteria for EU membership.
Moldova, like Georgia, has decided to apply for EU membership after Ukraine and filed an emergency application due to the invasion of Russian troops.
- On February 28, after the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an application for Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union. Moldova and Georgia, which decided to apply for EU membership after Ukraine, received the questionnaire on April 11.
- On April 8, in Kyiv, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen presented the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky with a questionnaire on Ukraineʼs membership in the European Union.
- On April 17, Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, said that Ukraine had already completed the questionnaire needed to join the EU.