Moldova has completed a questionnaire to obtain EU candidate status

Moldova has completed a questionnaire that is part of the procedure for obtaining the status of a candidate country for membership in the European Union.

This was reported by Newsmaker.

Today, the Presidential Administration of Moldova hosted a ceremony of handing over a completed questionnaire to EU Ambassador Janis Majeiks. According to this questionnaire, the EU will assess whether Moldova meets the criteria for EU membership.

Moldova, like Georgia, has decided to apply for EU membership after Ukraine and filed an emergency application due to the invasion of Russian troops.