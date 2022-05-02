Georgia has completed the first part of the questionnaire to obtain EU candidate status

Georgia has completed the first part of the questionnaire to obtain candidate status for accession to the European Union.

This was announced by Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili on Twitter.

"It is a big step today, as Georgia submits its EU membership questionnaire, joining Ukraine and Moldova. This is what brings our three countries together. What matters is that our nation is and remains united in this historical process. Congratulations!" She wrote.

According to the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, the completed questionnaire will be handed over to the Head of the EU Delegation to Georgia Carl Hartzell.