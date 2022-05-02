Georgia has completed the first part of the questionnaire to obtain EU candidate status

Georgia has completed the first part of the questionnaire to obtain candidate status for accession to the European Union.
This was announced by Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili on Twitter.
"It is a big step today, as Georgia submits its EU membership questionnaire, joining Ukraine and Moldova. This is what brings our three countries together. What matters is that our nation is and remains united in this historical process. Congratulations!" She wrote.
According to the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, the completed questionnaire will be handed over to the Head of the EU Delegation to Georgia Carl Hartzell.
- On February 28, after the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an application for Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union. Moldova and Georgia, which decided to apply for EU membership after Ukraine, received the questionnaire on April 11.
- On April 8, in Kyiv, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen presented the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky with a questionnaire on Ukraineʼs membership in the European Union.
- On April 17, Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the OP, said that Ukraine had already completed the questionnaire needed to join the EU.
- On April 22, Moldova completed a questionnaire to obtain EU candidate status.