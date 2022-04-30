Yuriy Vitrenko will remain the head of Naftohaz for another year

By a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yuriy Vitrenko was reappointed head of Naftogaz for another year.
This was reported on the Government portal.
Vitrenkoʼs term expired on April 29, so on April 30 the Government elected and reappointed him chairman of Naftohaz.
- On April 28, 2021, the government fired Naftohaz head Andriy Kobolev and the supervisory board. Prior to the election of the new board, his functions were to be performed by the current members, but he resigned. The reason for the resignation of the chairman and supervisory board of Naftohaz, the government called their unsatisfactory work. Kobolevʼs resignation has been criticized by Ukraineʼs Western partners.
- Yuriy Vitrenko, who previously served as Minister of Energy, has been appointed the new head of the company for one year.
- On June 15, NAPC Chairman Oleksandr Novikov issued an order requiring the Cabinet of Ministers to terminate his contract with Yuriy Vitrenko. According to the agency, his appointment violated the law. Vitrenko himself admitted that his appointment did not meet "certain Western standards."
- The District Administrative Court of Kyiv later suspended the order, but on February 2, 2022, the Supreme Court upheld the NAPCʼs appeal and ruled to reinstate the order requiring Vitrenko to be removed from office.