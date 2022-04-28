The Russians executed Ukrainians who tried to surrender in Donetsk oblast. There is evidence in the United States

The United States has credible evidence that Russia executed Ukrainians who tried to surrender in the Donetsk region.

This was stated by US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack at a UN meeting, quoted by The Hill.

"We now have credible information that a Russian military unit operating in the vicinity of Donetsk executed Ukrainians who were attempting to surrender, rather than take them into custody," she said, adding that such actions are considered a violation of the basic principle of the laws of war.

Van Schaack also said that the United States has credible reports of executed civilians with their hands tied, bodies with traces of torture, and evidence of sexual violence.