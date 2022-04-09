Ukraine has created an online archive of Russian war crimes with evidence of atrocities in the Russian army

An online archive of Russian war crimes has been created in Ukraine. It contains evidence of the atrocities of the Russian army in Ukraine, which guarantee the inevitable punishment for Russian war criminals, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The site documents war crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine during the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

Crimes are divided into 7 categories:

murder of innocents;

attacks on civilians or civilian objects;

destruction of settlements;

hostages and torture;

illegal deportation;

attack on religion and culture;

rape.

The site immerses visitors in the horrible atmosphere of the war, in which Ukrainians have been forced to live for more than six weeks: the sounds of air sirens, fighters and missile strikes, horrific testimonies of survivors.