Russian troops set up several mass graves in the village of Manhush

Russian troops have set up several mass graves up to 30 meters each in the village of Manhush, said Mariupol Mayorʼs Adviser Petro Andryushchenko. The occupiers take the bodies of the killed Mariupol residents there, dumping them on the embankment.

"We managed to identify the place of mass burial. An interesting detail, all the bodies are placed in plastic bags, i.e. this again confirms our previous information about the accumulation of the bodies of the dead elsewhere in the area of the industrial zone in Mariupol. This is direct evidence of war crimes and attempts to hide them", Andriushchenko said.

He published the coordinates of the graves: 47.05642 ° C, 37.30717 ° C.

Prior to that, the mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko announced about the graves in Manhush on a telethon. "Our locals said that today [the Russians] dug a 30-meter mass grave near Manhush and brought bodies by truck, which they are trying to hide there. They aim to hide all the crimes they committed on the territory of Mariupol", Boychenko said.