Intelligence of Ukraine: Russia is preparing a missile strike on the “Transnistrian region” with civilian casualties

Ukrainian intelligence reports that Russia is preparing a missile strike on the Transnistrian region with civilian casualties.
Residents of the unrecognized "Transnistrian Moldavian Republic" receive SMSs on behalf of the Armed Forces and special services of Ukraine. They are being sent a warning about a "missile and artillery" strike on the territory of the "Transnistrian region", allegedly "exactly at 19:00", probably today. The same messages are actively covered by Russian propaganda information resources.
The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine noted that Ukraine has nothing to do with this and similar provocations.
- On April 22, Russia declared the "second phase" of the war against Ukraine — plans to capture the entire Donbas and southern Ukraine to Transnistria.
- On April 25, explosions erupted in the building of the Ministry of State Security in Tiraspol, and on April 26, the tower of a Russian radio transmitter was blown up in the Transnistrian region. There were also reports of explosions at Tiraspol airport.
- Moldovan President Maya Sandu called the explosions in Transnistria an attempt to escalate tensions in favor of the warring forces. She said the incidents were linked to the opposing forces in the region.