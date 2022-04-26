Intelligence of Ukraine: Russia is preparing a missile strike on the “Transnistrian region” with civilian casualties

Ukrainian intelligence reports that Russia is preparing a missile strike on the Transnistrian region with civilian casualties.

Residents of the unrecognized "Transnistrian Moldavian Republic" receive SMSs on behalf of the Armed Forces and special services of Ukraine. They are being sent a warning about a "missile and artillery" strike on the territory of the "Transnistrian region", allegedly "exactly at 19:00", probably today. The same messages are actively covered by Russian propaganda information resources.

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine noted that Ukraine has nothing to do with this and similar provocations.