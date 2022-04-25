Bridget Brink will become the new US Ambassador to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has nominated Bridget A. Brink as US Ambassador to Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the White House.

Before that, she served as Ambassador of the United States to Slovakia. She has also worked as a Senior Advisor and Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the United States Department of State, coordinating issues related to Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.

She has also been the Deputy Head of Mission at the US Embassies in Tashkent and Tbilisi and the Director of the Aegean and South Caucasus at the National Security Council. She also worked at the State Department as Deputy Director for Southern Europe.