At a meeting with Zelensky, US Secretary of State Blinken announced a new package of military aid of over $ 322 million

At a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the return of US diplomats to Ukraine this week and a new $ 322 million military aid package.

This was reported by Reuters.

During the meeting, Blinken and Austin promised new aid of $ 713 million to the government of Zelensky and countries in the region where the Russian invasion raised fears of further aggression. The high-ranking officials will also announce the gradual return of US diplomats to the country and the appointment of a new ambassador.

They informed Zelensky about new military funding for Ukraine worth more than $ 322 million. Thus, the total amount of US security assistance to Ukraine since the invasion reaches almost $ 3.7 billion.

"It will provide support for capabilities Ukraine needs, especially the fight in the Donbas", the official said.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin left for Poland on Saturday, and arrived in Ukraine on Sunday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and other senior Ukrainian officials. Officials rejected media requests to accompany secretaries to Ukraine, citing security concerns.