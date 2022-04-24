April 24 events in “Babel” review: the Armed Forces counterattack in Kherson oblast, 80% of wounded Ukrainian servicemen return to the front

Yesterday, the Armed Forces struck at the occupiers, who were based in the area of Kyselivka in Kherson oblast — the enemy retreated to Chornobaivka. Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the positions of supervisory posts regained control over eight settlements of Kherson oblast. In the village of Kamyanske, Zaporizhzhia oblast, three civilians were killed by Russian artillery shelling. Russia intensified its offensive and assault in the Sievierodonetsk and Popasna areas. The invaders are shelling all the free settlements of Luhansk oblast, eight people were killed and two others were injured overnight. During the night, Russia also fired three missiles at the Dnipropetrovsk oblast — one person was killed and 10 infrastructure facilities were destroyed.

The Russian occupiers in Donetsk and Luhansk have captured members of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine. These are probably Ukrainian mission staff members who were detained in April when Russia blocked the missionʼs work in Ukraine.

The Russians are constantly shelling and attacking the "Azovstal" plant in Mariupol, where civilians and soldiers are stationed. Today, the humanitarian corridor from Mariupol was not reopened — Russia has not confirmed the ceasefire.

The enemy concentrated on the directions Izyum — Kramatorsk — Sloviansk. And also in the direction of Hulyaipole, where he advanced by about 10 kilometers in a week. The Ukrainian military inflicts powerful blows, which slows down the Russian offensive.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and stressed the need to immediately evacuate civilians from Mariupol and exchange blocked troops. The presidents also discussed security guarantees for Ukraine, defense capabilities, and global food security, which has been threatened by the blocking of shipping in the Black Sea.

Russia currently holds Ukrainian military prisoners in general regime colonies. Ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova reports that prisons have not even been converted into POW camps. She stressed that Ukrainian prisoners should be evacuated as soon as possible to camps located at a sufficient distance from the danger zone.

The West Virginia National Guard will send M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. These armored vehicles are used to move soldiers and protect them from shrapnel and fire from small arms.

More than 80% of wounded Ukrainian servicemen are returning to service, said Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar. According to her, Ukrainian military medicine is currently at a high level.

France and Germany have armed Russia with € 273 million since 2014 — bypassing sanctions. In particular, they provided Russian Federation bombs, missiles, and guns. Germany insists on sending ammunition under the Kremlinʼs assurances that the weapons would be used for civilian rather than military purposes. How to use bombs for civilian purposes — the German authorities did not explain.

Spainʼs gas transmission system operator Enagas has sent equipment and materials to Ukraine to repair gas pipelines damaged by the fighting. In particular, Ukrainian specialists received a set of equipment for plasma cutting and welding of pipes.