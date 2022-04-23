The war. Russia again didnʼt let evacuate civilians from Mariupol, the occupantsʼ missile killed 8 people in Odesa, the US State Secretary Antony Blinken comes to Kyiv. Day 60: live coverage

Eight people were killed by missile strike in Odesa, three-month-old child among them. 18 were injured. The evacuation of civilians from Mariupol was effectively canceled by Russians. At least 200 Mariupolians gathered near Port-City shopping mall for evacuation to Zaporizhzhia. The occupants provided buses in 200 meters distance and after the people started boarding they were told that they will be “evacuated” on the occupied territory. The President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that on April 24 US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Defense Minister Lloyd Ostin will visit Ukraine. Follow key events of the 60th day of the war in our live coverage (and here's what happened on April 23). This coverage is the copy of the one in Ukrainian: we provide the same detailed picture of the war for readers in both languages. The “...” sign means that the message is now being translated into English and will appear soon. Meanwhile you can support our work: we now rely mostly on the help from our readers. Thank you!