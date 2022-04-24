The Presidentʼs Office offered Russia “three Mariupol steps”

The adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, offered Russia three "Mariupol steps" to save people at Azovstal.

“Itʼs Easter-2022. But just now Russia is attacking Mariupolʼs Azovstal without stopping. The place where our civilians and military are stationed is covered with heavy air bombs, artillery fire and intensive concentration of forces and equipment for the assault. Who there gave the order "not to storm"? Podoliak asked.

This order was publicly issued by Vladimir Putin several days ago.

Podoliak invited Russia to think about the remnants of its reputation. Here are three "Mariupol steps" by an adviser to the Presidentʼs Office: