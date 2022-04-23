Zelensky: If Russia holds a “referendum” in Kherson, Ukraine will withdraw from the talks

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that in the event of a "referendum" in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine will withdraw from any talks with Russia.

He said this during a conversation with Ukrainian and foreign media.

The same applies if Russia kills the defenders of Mariupol.

"If our people in Mariupol are killed, if pseudo-referendums are held in the occupied territories, Ukraine will withdraw from any negotiations," the president said.