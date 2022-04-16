Zelenskyy: Mariupol can save powerful weapons and negotiations

In an interview with Ukrainian media, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that powerful weapons and negotiations could save Mariupol, but the situation was extremely difficult.

Ukrainian Pravda writes about this.

"What can save Mariupol?" A powerful weapon that must be provided as soon as possible. Secondly, the issue of negotiations. A ceasefire is needed to pick up the wounded. But it depends on Russiaʼs will. They offer our people to surrender," the president said.

Currently, there are several blockade circles around Mariupol. There is a big problem with the evacuation of civilians and the wounded. The Russians are breaking any agreements, so there is no trust in the negotiators. Even the mediation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not yielded any results.

Zelenskyy assured that "the authorities are in touch with the guys who are in the blocked plant," the talks are "at various levels."

The Azov Regiment has been asking for the city to be unblocked for several weeks.