Another mass grave was found near Mariupol, which is growing every week

The satellite recorded another mass grave near Mariupol in the village of Vynohradne, six kilometers from the city.

This is evidenced by satellite images available to "Schemes" (Radio Liberty).

Excavated trenches in the cemetery of the occupied village appeared in late March. In the photos of March 17, these excavations are not yet, and in the photo of Maxar for March 29 there are already available. Their size was then about 38 by four meters.

However, on April 29, according to the Planet satellite image, the mass grave site increased to 45 by 25 meters.

"We will see more and more such burials. Unfortunately. Their territory will expand. Because the death toll is in the tens of thousands. This is the greatest genocide in Europe since the Holocaust. At least 15,000 Mariupol residents of the elderly and with chronic diseases may die. After all, there is a catastrophic shortage of drinking water, food, and medicine in the blocked city. The occupiers do not care about Mariupol. That is why we pray to the world for the salvation of our people. The city must eventually be evacuated. Immediately", — the mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko.