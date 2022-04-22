Russiaʼs Defense Ministry said that as a result of the sinking of the cruiser “Moscow” only one person was killed

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that as a result of the sinking of the cruiser "Moscow" there is only one person killed, another 27 — went missing.

This was reported by Russian Interfax.

Russia still claims that 396 crew members were evacuated from the cruiser on a Black Sea Fleet ship. Initially, they claimed that the entire crew was evacuated from the ship after the fire, but this contradicts numerous reports of missing and dead sailors.

At the same time, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov stated that, in Ukraineʼs opinion, only 58 Russians out of 500 were rescued from the Moscow cruiser.