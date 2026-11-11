HACC has changed the preventive measure for Andriy Yermak. From now on he will be able to move throughout Ukraine without a separate permission

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) changed the preventive measure for the former head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Andriy Yermak — he was allowed to move throughout Ukraine without separate permission from a judge, prosecutor, or detective.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).

SAPO did not name the suspect, but the details of the case indicate that it is Yermak. In particular, the court expanded the list of regions to which the former head of OP will be able to travel without the permission of a judge, detective, or prosecutor.

Previously, Yermak could move to Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions, as well as transit through other regions. His lawyers noted that he was participating in a project to provide legal assistance to military personnel.

In which case does Andriy Yermak appear?

According to the investigation, Andriy Yermak is one of the defendants in the money laundering scheme obtained within the framework of the "Midas" case on corruption in the energy sector.

Law enforcement officials claim that in 2021-2025, participants in the scheme were able to launder over UAH 460 million through the construction of the "Dynastia" cottage town in Kozyn (Kyiv region). This includes four private residences and a separate public spa area.

On May 11, NABU and SAPO declared the suspicion to Yermak in this case. The next day, May 12, six more people were suspected in the same proceedings, including former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and businessman Tymur Mindich.

Oleksiy Chernyshov and Tymur Mindich also appear in the “Energoatom” case. On the eve of the announcement of suspicion, Mindich left for Israel. Subsequently, NABU sent documents to put him on the Interpol wanted list. HACC ordered Chernyshov to be held in custody with bail of UAH 120 million, which was paid in full.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.