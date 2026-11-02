PGO: The person involved in the “Carthage” case Kropyva went to “Bukovel” instead of work, but received a salary at that time

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) has opened criminal proceedings against the Deputy Head of the Department of International Cooperation Serhiy Kropyva. This was done based on the results of an internal investigation.

Babel reports that the acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky told reporters about this.

The case is being handled by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). According to Kovalsky, the official investigation revealed numerous cases when Kropyva used a company car for purposes other than its intended purpose. He was also in “Bukovel” during working hours, although he was supposed to be at work. During this time, he continued to be paid his salary.

Kovalsky added that the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office established that Kropyva violated the requirements of the law "On the Prosecutorʼs Office". According to him, the former deputy head of the department committed a disciplinary offense, just like Kravchenko.

The results of the internal investigation will be submitted to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors (QDCP). The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office is also cooperating with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) in investigating this case.

Operation “Carthage”

Nettle is a defendant in the NABU and SAPO operation "Carthage". The operation is related to the scheme of "covering" a network of fraudulent call centers for money. The defendants invested the received funds in real estate and other property for more than UAH 20 million, and they could keep more than UAH 10 million in the accounts of their relatives.

According to the investigation, Kropyva led the scheme — on the records he is “Chancellor”. On September 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) sent him into custody with the alternative of bail of UAH 120 million. On October 29, it was reduced to UAH 93 million.

The records published by NABU include “The Boss”, the former head of the State Tax Service. Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service from December 2024 to June 2025. He denied all charges.

The SAPO prosecutor stated during the court hearing that Kropyva was Ruslan Kravchenkoʼs trusted person — he organized repairs in his house, helped Kravchenkoʼs wife obtain a visa to the US, and organized the Prosecutor Generalʼs birthday celebration in Madrid.