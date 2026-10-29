Former judge Tandyr gets 9 years for fatal road accident at checkpoint that killed National Guardsman

Former judge Oleksiy Tandyr, who in 2023 shot and killed a National Guardsman at a checkpoint, received 9 years in prison.

This was reported by a Babel correspondent from the courtroom.

The court also took into account the 3 years and 5 months that Tandyr spent in a pre-trial detention center as part of his sentence.

In addition, the court ruled to recover UAH 40 million in compensation for moral damage from the convicted person in favor of the family of the deceased National Guardsman, and to deprive Tandyr himself of his rights for a period of 10 years.

The Tandyr Case

On May 26, 2023, the now former head of the Makariv District Court of the Kyiv Region Oleksiy Tandyr drove his Lexus ES350 three minutes before curfew and hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at a checkpoint (Beresteyskyi Avenue — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr highway). Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly.

After the accident, Tandyr was detained and sent to a pre-trial detention center. The examination found that instead of urine, Oleksiy Tandyr submitted water and saliva for analysis. In this way he tried to falsify the examination so that it would not prove that he was drunk at the time of the accident.

Babel learned that in December 2023, Oleksiy Tandyr transferred his property to his wife and divorced her. In fact, he lost the property that the family of the deceased National Guardsman had requested to be seized.

On December 20, the court seized Tandyrʼs land plot and money that were in his bank account. The court refused to seize the apartment and parking space that Tandyr transferred to his wife.

In August 2024, Tandyr was dismissed from his position as a judge.

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