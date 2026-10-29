AP: Pentagon refuses to investigate “Starlink” and “Starshield” restrictions in Ukraine

The Pentagonʼs inspector general has refused to investigate recent restrictions on the operation of the “Starlink” satellite system and its military version — “Starshield” — in Ukraine.

This is reported by the Associated Press, which received a response to a request from lawmakers.

Nine senators — four Republicans and five Democrats — requested an investigation into the incident. In particular, they wanted to find out who made the decision to slow down satellite communications for Ukraine — representatives of the US government or “SpaceX”.

But the Pentagonʼs inspector generalʼs office responded that the questions were better addressed to the US Air Force, a congressional aide the AP spoke to said was a de facto refusal to investigate.

“It is troubling that the inspector general appears to have chosen not to investigate the disruptions to satellite communications that Ukraine relies on to protect its civilian population,” Senator Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement to the AP.

According to her, the Donald Trump administration and “SpaceX” have explained the reasons for the restrictions differently, so the situation requires an independent review.