Ministry of Defense: “Starshield” in Ukraine began operating at speeds of more than 161 kmph

The Defense Forces and specialists of the Ministry of Defense recorded that as of the morning of October 24, “Starlink”/“Starshield” began operating in Ukraine at a speed of more than 161 kmph.

This was reported to Babel by sources in the Ministry of Defense.

Specialists continue to monitor and conduct tests at higher speeds, determine upper limits, and determine the extent to which this connection has actually been restored.

UPD 10:55: Minister of Defense Yevheniy Khmara, in response to questions from journalists, reported that Ukraine has recorded the operation of “Starlink”/“Starshield” at a speed of over 400 kmph, the connection is stable. Monitoring and recording of the operation continue.