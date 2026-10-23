Babel sources: “Starlink” restrictions in Ukraine still in effect

The Ukrainian military currently has no confirmation that restrictions on the operation of the “Starlink” system and its military version — “Starshield” — have been completely lifted.

This was reported to Babel by sources in the Ministry of Defense.

The Defense Forces and Ministry of Defense specialists constantly monitor the operation of the “Starlink” and “Starshield” lines and record the results.

However, as of the morning of October 23, there are still cases of loss of communication at speeds of 161 kmph. There is currently no confirmation that the restrictions have been lifted.

On the eve of the US President Donald Trump reported that “SpaceX” had already lifted the speed limit for the military version of “Starlink” in Ukraine.