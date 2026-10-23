Trump says Musk has already lifted “Starlink” speed limits in Ukraine. The Presidentʼs Office stated: “Nothing has changed”

The US President Donald Trump said that Elon Musk has already lifted the speed limit for the military version of “Starlink” in Ukraine.

He said this while talking to reporters on October 22.

Trump added that he has a very good relationship with Musk, but declined to specify whether he had called him personally about this matter.

Earlier, WSJ, citing American and Ukrainian officials, wrote that Trump called the founder of “SpaceX” and asked to remove the restrictions. According to the publication, after this conversation, the system began to operate at higher speeds, although its functionality was not fully restored.

"Whether I called or someone else did, it doesnʼt matter. The main point is that he restored everything," the US president said.

At the same time, the advisor to the President of Ukraine on communications Dmytro Lytvyn wrote in X that nothing had changed: "We see the same limit."