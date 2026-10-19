Air Force: The US warned of only one of two Russian ballistic strikes tonight

On the night of October 19, the Russians launched two ballistic missiles at Kyiv. But their partners only warned about the second strike.

This was stated by the head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat during a telethon.

According to him, the Russians hit Kyiv with “Iskander-M” missiles and missiles from the S-400 air defense system. The first strike was at 23:00, the second — at 03:00. During the first strike, no information was received from the partners. Ukrainian experts, together with the partners, are currently investigating why this happened.

Ignat added that at the same time, Ukraine has its own sources of information and monitors the airspace. Thanks to these resources, a warning was given about the launch of ballistic missiles at 23:00. In particular, the threat was reported on the social networks of the Air Force.

At three in the morning, when the Russians struck Kyiv for the second time, the partners warned Ukraine about it.