Pope speaks with Putin about situation in Oleshky and calls for ceasefire

Pope Leo XIV had a telephone conversation with Putin. One of the topics was the humanitarian situation in the occupied Oleshky (Kherson region).

This was reported by the press service of the Holy See.

The Pope expressed "deep concern" about the situation in Oleshky and called for a ceasefire so that food and medical aid could be delivered there.

Also, according to him, the pause in hostilities should allow for the voluntary and safe evacuation of civilians.

At the end of the conversation, Leo XIV stated that the Holy See remains ready to promote dialogue and a peaceful settlement.