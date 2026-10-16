Pope speaks with Putin about situation in Oleshky and calls for ceasefire

Pope Leo XIV had a telephone conversation with Putin. One of the topics was the humanitarian situation in the occupied Oleshky (Kherson region).
This was reported by the press service of the Holy See.
The Pope expressed "deep concern" about the situation in Oleshky and called for a ceasefire so that food and medical aid could be delivered there.
Also, according to him, the pause in hostilities should allow for the voluntary and safe evacuation of civilians.
At the end of the conversation, Leo XIV stated that the Holy See remains ready to promote dialogue and a peaceful settlement.
Whatʼs happening in Oleshky
On September 20, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that the Russians are deliberately creating a humanitarian catastrophe in the temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson region, blocking the delivery of food and medicine, hindering the work of humanitarian missions and the evacuation of civilians.
At the same time, they are constantly attacking civilians with drones.
The most difficult situation is currently in Oleshky. Before the full-scale invasion, approximately 24 000 people lived there, and now about two thousand remain, including 50 children.
On September 27, the Ukrainian military delivered four tons of food to residents of occupied Oleshky at 100 locations using drones.
On September 30, Ukraine initiated an urgent consideration of the humanitarian disaster in Oleshky at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.
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