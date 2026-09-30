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Ukraine calls for urgent OSCE meeting over humanitarian disaster in Oleshky

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

Ukraine initiated an urgent consideration of the humanitarian catastrophe in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

The issue titled "On the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation", will be considered tomorrow, October 1.

The Ukrainian delegation will inform the participating states about the situation created by the Russian occupation authorities in the region.

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