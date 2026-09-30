Ukraine calls for urgent OSCE meeting over humanitarian disaster in Oleshky

Ukraine initiated an urgent consideration of the humanitarian catastrophe in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

The issue titled "On the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation", will be considered tomorrow, October 1.

The Ukrainian delegation will inform the participating states about the situation created by the Russian occupation authorities in the region.

On September 20, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that the Russians are deliberately creating a humanitarian catastrophe in the temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson region, blocking the delivery of food and medicine, hindering the work of humanitarian missions and the evacuation of civilians.

At the same time, they are constantly attacking civilians with drones.

The most difficult situation is currently in Oleshky. Before the full-scale invasion, approximately 24 000 people lived there, and now about two thousand remain, including 50 children.

On September 27, the Ukrainian military delivered four tons of food to residents of occupied Oleshky at 100 locations using drones.

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