Ukraine has run out of missiles for the American “Patriot” air defense system.

CNN reports this, citing sources.

The journalistsʼ interlocutor noted that during the last Russian attack, Ukrainian air defense almost did not shoot down ballistic missiles. The journalists specify that this is not the first time that Ukraine has completely run out of “Patriot” interceptor missiles.

“Patriot” missiles for Ukraine

Ukraine regularly reports a shortage of “Patriot” missiles. On July 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that during his last meeting with Trump at the White House, he asked him to provide Ukraine with an emergency “winter package” of 300 “Patriot” interceptor missiles. The media reported that Trump refused, in part because of the shortage of these missiles in the United States.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, in the first half of 2026, Ukraine received three times fewer air defense missiles than last year. The official reason, which Kyiv was informed by its partners, was the hostilities in the Middle East.

In early July, at the NATO summit in Ankara, the US president said that Washington would grant Kyiv a license to produce “Patriot” missiles. However, he later noted that the US “must be very careful” about allowing Ukraine to produce “Patriot” missiles. The Telegraph reported that Trump changed his mind over concerns that the technology could fall into Russian hands.

Greece and Spain have stocks of “Patriot” interceptor missiles that are nearing their expiration dates. However, the countries have not yet agreed to transfer these missiles to Ukraine. Greece has at least 200 “Patriot” PAC-2 missiles that are nearing their expiration dates.

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