Greece and Spain have stocks of “Patriot” interceptor missiles that are nearing their expiration date and could be transferred to Ukraine.

This is reported by The Telegraph.

Both NATO countries have one of the largest stockpiles of these interceptors in Europe. NATO and EU officials have tried to convince Greece and Spain to transfer “Patriot” PAC-2 interceptor missiles to Ukraine, but so far to no avail.

According to media reports, Greece has at least 200 “Patriot” PAC-2 missiles, which have a shelf life of 23 years and will soon expire. It is not known how many such missiles remain in Spainʼs stockpile. At the same time, last month the countryʼs foreign minister reported that Madrid would transfer five interceptor missiles to Kyiv.

“Patriot” interceptors have a defined shelf life, during which manufacturers guarantee their effectiveness, after which the missiles must be recertified.