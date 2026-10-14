The trial of Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, accused of the “Nord Stream” blowing up, has begun in Germany. Here are the main points from the first hearing

On October 14, the trial on the merits of the charges brought by the German prosecutorʼs office against Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov began at the Higher Regional Court of Hamburg. He is accused of blowing up of the “Nord Stream 1” and “Nord Stream 2” gas pipelines.

This was reported to Babel by his Ukrainian lawyer Mykola Katerynchuk, who was at the meeting.

The court consists of six judges. Katerynchuk says that representatives of Russiaʼs “Gazprom” sat next to the prosecutors during the trial. According to him, they were not allowed to participate in the trial as additional prosecutors, but were allowed to participate as civil plaintiffs.

The hearing began with the presiding judge identifying Serhiy Kuznetsov and asking if he would speak in court. He refused and said that his lawyers would speak for him during the trial.

Later, at the meeting, the prosecutor gave a rather brief speech about what he was accusing Kuznetsov of — a war crime in the form of an attack on civilian objects and causing an explosion.

Katerynchuk said that the lawyers also had an opening speech. Nicola Canestrini spoke about the genocidal war that Russia unleashed against Ukraine, gave the history of the construction of “Nord Stream”, how they were certified as civilian facilities and at what point, in the lawyersʼ opinion, they ceased to be so due to “Gazprom” participation in the war. The other lawyers focused on arguing why “Nord Stream” is a legitimate goal.

According to Katerynchuk, the lawyers noted that for the first time in the history of international law, the court will have to decide the issue of a new type of hydrocarbon transportation, as well as whether the aggressor has the right to use pipelines for trade and earnings to wage war.