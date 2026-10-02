Hamburg court denies “Nord Stream” operatorsʼ request to participate in gas pipeline blast case

The Higher Regional Court of Hamburg has denied the “Nord Stream” AG and the “Nord Stream 2” AG the status of additional prosecutors in criminal proceedings regarding the sabotage of gas pipelines.

This was reported by the defenders of Serhiy Kuznetsov.

The decision was made on September 30. The court ruled that the companies had no “special reasons” to participate in the proceedings in this status. Under German law, an injured party can join a public prosecution if the crime has caused them, in particular, serious consequences.

The “Nord Stream AG” and the “Nord Stream 2 AG” claimed that the destruction of the pipelines caused them “existential damage”. The court disagreed. The construction cost of the pipelines was €7.4 billion and €9.5 billion respectively, while the cost of their restoration is only a fraction of this amount.

Therefore, the court does not consider that the companies suffered a complete economic loss.

The court also noted that the subsequent economic consequences for the companies were not caused directly by the sabotage, but by political decisions after the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The court separately emphasized that the criminal trial is not intended to establish circumstances that could be used for future reparations claims by Russia against Ukraine, or to search for potential defendants in civil lawsuits.

The economic claims of the “Nord Stream” operators, in particular for damages, should be considered in civil proceedings.

At the same time, companies will be able to re-file a motion to participate in the case if the defense brings charges against them during the main trial.