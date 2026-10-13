Trump called those who talk about aid to Iran from Russia and China “crazy”. He says the US would know about it

The US President Donald Trump said he does not believe that China and Russia are helping Iran, calling people who write about it "crazy".

Trump wrote about this on the Thuth Social social network.

According to him, if such assistance is happening, it is at a very low level. Trump added that Iran has a lot to lose, and the US would find out very quickly about any military support. The US president has been asked before about Chinese assistance to Iran — he replied that Beijing is not helping much and could do more.