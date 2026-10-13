Trump called those who talk about aid to Iran from Russia and China “crazy”. He says the US would know about it

The US President Donald Trump said he does not believe that China and Russia are helping Iran, calling people who write about it "crazy".
Trump wrote about this on the Thuth Social social network.
According to him, if such assistance is happening, it is at a very low level. Trump added that Iran has a lot to lose, and the US would find out very quickly about any military support. The US president has been asked before about Chinese assistance to Iran — he replied that Beijing is not helping much and could do more.
- Moscow and Tehranʼs defense partnership has grown significantly since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This has been reported by a number of media outlets. In particular, CNN sources said that Russia is sharing drone tactics with Iran to attack US and Gulf targets in the Middle East.
- The Financial Times, citing Western security officials, wrote that Iran has asked Russia to provide advanced Geran strike drones for use in a war against the US and Israel.
- In July, Reuters, citing three sources, reported that Iran was expecting the first shipment of Chinese man-portable surface-to-air missile systems (MANPADS) in the coming weeks to defend itself against attacks by the United States and Israel. The contract, worth $60-70 million, was for 300-400 MANPADS, including Chinese QW-12 and FN-16.
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